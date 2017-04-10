+353 (0)74912 1014
Donegal hammer Derry to lift Ulster U21 crown

Posted: 9:56 pm April 10, 2017
Eoghan 'Ban' Gallagher and Tony McClenaghan lift the Irish News Cup

Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher and Tony McClenaghan lift the Irish News Cup

Derry 0-13 Donegal 3-17

Donegal captured the Ulster Under 21 title after a convincing victory over Derry in Armagh tonight.

Donegal started the game well and established a 0-4 to 0-1 lead by 10th minute, with Lorcan Connor scoring two frees, while Michael Langan (45) and Michael Carroll also got in the attak.

However, Declan Bonner’s team lost their way and they fell behind after good points from Conor Doherty and Shane McGuigan.

Donegal lifted it again towards the end of the half and a fine goal from Lorcan Connor along with a brace of points from Jason McGee helped into a four-point lead at the break.

Derry lost Oisin Duffin to a red card in the 40th minute, and Donegal pushed on after that. Ethan O’Donnell and Michael Carroll scored goals as they eased to victory.

Donegal will now play Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final in Breffni Park on Saturday afternoon.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

