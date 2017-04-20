+353 (0)74912 1014
Donegal GAA stalwart fights rare cancer

Posted: 1:58 pm April 20, 2017
By Harry Walsh
h.walsh@donegalnews.com
WHEN Donegal lifted the U21 Ulster Championship earlier this month, team manager Declan Bonner dedicated the win to their goalkeeping coach Pat Shovelin who is battling cancer.
Shovelin (40) was back on the sideline last weekend at Breffni Park as the Tir Chonaill men lost out to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.
A native of Ballykilduff outside Ardara, Pat is the most successful coach in Donegal history. The final success over Derry was his second Ulster U21 title to go with three Ulster senior titles and one All-Ireland (2012).
Speaking to the Donegal News today, Thursday, Pat thanked Declan and the U21 players for their support while he also paid tribute to his wife Chrissy, his young sons Ethan (4) and Tom (16 months), his mother Margaret, brothers Gavin and Michael, sister Susie and extended GAA family for their help in these tough times.

