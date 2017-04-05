Donegal Under 21s romp to victory against Cavan

Cavan 0-13 Donegal 3-17
Donegal produced an excellent performance to see off Cavan in Brewster Park tonight, and reach the Ulster Under 21 Championship Final.
Donegal were rampant in the first half and led by 0-13 to 0-6 at half-time, with Lorcan Connor posting five points, while Stephen McBrearty and Michael Carroll also landed excellent scores.
Cian Mulligan scored a goal after only 45 seconds of the second half, and Carroll and Caolan McGonigle both added goals as Donegal ran out comfortable winners.
FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS
Mayo 1-12 Donegal 0-13 A poor second half display proved costly as 14-man Donegal lost to Mayo in Castlebar...
A League final is the carrot for Rory Gallagher’s team who extended their unbeaten run to five games after...
The winner of four All-Stars, Lacey was Footballer of the Year in 2012 when he played an integral part...