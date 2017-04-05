+353 (0)74912 1014
Donegal Under 21s romp to victory against Cavan

Posted: 9:29 pm April 5, 2017
Eoghan 'Ban' Gallagher tackles Cavan's Conor Bradley

Cavan 0-13 Donegal 3-17

Donegal produced an excellent performance to see off Cavan in Brewster Park tonight, and reach the Ulster Under 21 Championship Final.

Donegal were rampant in the first half and led by 0-13 to 0-6 at half-time, with Lorcan Connor posting five points, while Stephen McBrearty and Michael Carroll also landed excellent scores.

Cian Mulligan scored a goal after only 45 seconds of the second half, and Carroll and Caolan McGonigle both added goals as Donegal ran out comfortable winners.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

