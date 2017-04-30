+353 (0)74912 1014
DOHERTY, Seamus

Posted: 2:22 pm April 30, 2017

DOHERTY, Seamus – The death has occured in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, England, of Seamus Doherty, formerly Carrick Road, Kilcar. Beloved husband of Annette, much loved father of Aidan, Emer,and Orla, cherished brother of Máire Gildea (St. Albans), Caitlín Hegarty (Luton), Michael (St. Albans), Donal (Headford), Gerard (Ballybofey), Ursula Molloy (Breenagh, Letterkenny).

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family circle, and to his many friends in Beaconsfield, England and Kilcar.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Remains arriving at St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 6 pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 4th, at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

 

