DOHERTY, Liam – Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny yesterday, Wednesday 26th April, at 12 noon to his late residence. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, April 27th, at 10.30 am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Removal from the Church of the Sacred Heart on Friday, April 28th, at 12 noon to Lakelands crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4 pm. House private.