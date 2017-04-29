DILLON, Peg

DILLON (née McDwyer) Peg, 28th April, 2017, Firhouse and formerly of Lettermacaward and Glenties, Donegal, and retired former principal of Meenagowan National School in Lettermacaward, Donegal; peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the kind and tender care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross; beloved wife of Brendan, loving mother of Aidan, Orla and Mary and beloved daughter of Peggy and the late Columba.

Profoundly missed by her loving husband, children, mother, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Finn and Cian, mother-in-law Kathleen, sisters Annie, Deirdre, Breege, Tisha and Paula, brothers Paddy, James and Columba, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght (opposite Tallaght Stadium) on Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. Funeral Mass on Bank Holiday Monday at 11 am in Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to a charity of your choice.