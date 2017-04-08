Developer takes to Facebook in defence of claims

THE proposed sale of one of Letterkenny’s best-known buildings was withdrawn from auction at the eleventh hour earlier this week.The Kube building at Thorn Road had been due to go under the hammer at a knock-down price as part of the latest online Allsop distressed property auction on Wednesday.Described as a modern three-storey office investment, the property had been put on the market with a reserve price range of €440,000 to €460,000. The second floor has housed Donegal County Council’s Central Laboratory since 2008.In November last, prominent local developer, Mr Brendan Gildea, ‘reclaimed’ the building from the banks, changing locks in the process.Earlier this week Mr Gildea, who is in dispute with Danske Bank, reelased a video in which he stated that he was prepared to fight ‘til the bitter end’ to clear his name.The Facebook video, which carries the headline ‘Legal Daylight Bank Robbery’ has also been dubbed The Brendan Gildea Story. It lasts for little more than a minute and by lunch-time yesterday had been viewed by more than 16,000 people.“Last week Danske Bank tried to put me and my wife bankrupt for a substantial sum of money. Danske Bank has taken €35 million worth of my property and got a return of €1.2 million on it and I can’t figure out what going on. I’m one hundred per cent sure with the research we have done that something is not adding up.“They’re trying to destroy me for we have cases pending against other people but we intend to keep fighting on to the bitter end til we get to the bottom of what really went on in my business,” Mr Gildea claimed.A spokesman for ‘The Helping Hand Group’ confirmed that Allsop withdrew the Kube sale because of the persistent refusal of Brendan Gildea not to give in to the ‘bullying of the receiver’s’.“When certain realities were pointed out to Allsop they decided to withdraw from the debacle. We now have established a connection with top management in Allsops and they have stated to us that they are prepared to enter into dialogue on future disputed property in the North West,” he said.