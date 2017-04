DENES, Thomas – Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11 am on Tuesday, April 25th. Burial to take place in Ballina, Co. Mayo on Wednesday, April 26th at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only please. Donations in leiu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin.

No Mass cards please.