Delight as under-fire hospitals receive €4m boost

OVER €4 million is to be invested in two community hospitals previously earmarked for closure.

DONEGAL TD Joe McHugh confirmed yesterday that the HSE intends to invest the money on upgrading works to retain and enhance community hospital services in Stranorlar and Ramelton.

The confirmation follows a meeting with HSE Area Manager John Hayes.

Minister McHugh added that a report from the HSE on services in Lifford is still ongoing.

“Mr Hayes has told me that a report from construction consultants Rhatigans has recommended significant spends on the facilities in Ramelton and Stranorlar, with around €2.75m at St Joseph’s and around €1.5m in Ramelton,” said Minister McHugh.

“This spend will retain and enhance services at both hospitals, dealing with a number of legacy issues surrounding privacy for patients and meeting recommended HIQA standards. I am delighted with this news and the reports on Ramelton and Stranorlar have now gone to HIQA for approval.”

Joe McHugh said he wanted to pay tribute to all those involved in the Save Our Services campaign. He warned however that the fight to retain Lifford needed to continue.

“While there are still three long term beds in Lifford, I believe it is essential that Lifford Hospital services are retained. I am awaiting the outcome of the review of services at Lifford. The HSE tells me that is still being worked on.

“I visited the hospital recently to see the amazing services which are provided at Lifford in a building which is one of the oldest in the county. The GP service on the same site is recognised as one of the leading primary care centres in the country.

“My focus now is to work again with the Save Our Services group to retain services at Lifford and I believe that must be done,” Minister McHugh added.