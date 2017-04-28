Deignan selected for Giro d’Italia



Letterkenny cyclist Philip Deignan will represent Team Sky in the Giro d’Italia, which starts in Sardinia next week.

Deignan is one of nine riders selected for the prestigous event, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Confirming the line-up, Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “The 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia is going to be a special race. We want to make sure we are a key player in it and that we go there and make our mark. We’ve placed a lot of importance on performing well at this race. We have prepared properly for it to give the riders the best chance of making an impact.

The Giro starts in Sardinia on May 5, and ends in Milan on Sunday May 28.

