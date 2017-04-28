+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Deignan selected for Giro d’Italia

Posted: 3:35 pm April 28, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Philip Deignan

Philip Deignan


Letterkenny cyclist Philip Deignan will represent Team Sky in the Giro d’Italia, which starts in Sardinia next week.

Deignan is one of nine riders selected for the prestigous event, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Advertisement

Confirming the line-up, Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “The 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia is going to be a special race. We want to make sure we are a key player in it and that we go there and make our mark. We’ve placed a lot of importance on performing well at this race. We have prepared properly for it to give the riders the best chance of making an impact.

The Giro starts in Sardinia on May 5, and ends in Milan on Sunday May 28.

Posted: 3:35 pm April 28, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
A night of nostalgia and humour for Ballyraine FC

Many, many players have worn the Ballyraine FC colours with distinction, including Olympic athlete Mark English, All-Ireland winner Rory...

Letterkenny cyclist named on Sky team for Giro d’Italia

LETTERKENNY cyclist Philip Deignan has been named on the Sky squad for the 99th edition of the Giro d'Italia,...

Philip Deignan makes a welcome return to the saddle

LETTERKENNY professional cyclist Philip Deignan will make his 2016 Team Sky debut at the four day Italian stage race...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland