CUNNINGHAM, Vincent – The Death has occured of Vincent Cunningham, Five Points, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Remains reposing at his residance today Thursday from 3 pm. To 10 pm. and on Friday from 11am. To 6 pm.

Removal from his home on Friday evening at 7pm. to The Bride Christian Fellowship Bruckless for 7 15 pm.

Funeral service on Saturday at 11am.with Burial afterwards in Killybegs cemetery.