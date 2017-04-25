+353 (0)74912 1014
CUNNINGHAM, Joe

Posted: 1:41 pm April 25, 2017

CUNNINGHAM, Joe – The Death has occured of Joe Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar, Co. Donegal, peacefully at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs. Beloved Husband of Bernie, much loved Father of Maire, Seamus, Bernie and Martin. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-laws Mark and Malcolm, daughters-in-law Martina and Dympna, grandchildren Darren, Ronan, Alannah, Owen, Laura, Ella, Keelin, Fionnan, Grace and Tara, nieces, nephews, relatives and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his home with removal on Wednesday to St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

House private from 11 am to 11 pm on both nights.

