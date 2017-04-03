CULLEN, John – The death took place on 2nd April 2017 at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Cullen Dr. McGinley Road and formley of Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny at 4 pm on Monady 3rd going to his daughter Marie’s home at 21 Fairgreen Hill, Long Lane, Letterkenny to repose until Wednesday (5th). Removal from there on Wednesday (5th) at 11.20 am to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

John is survived by his daughters Marie (Letterkenny) Joanne (Sligo), Bernie (USA) and his sons Daniel (USA), John (Cork) and Brother Daniel (Letterkenny) and wider family circle.

May he rest in peace