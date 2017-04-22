+353 (0)74912 1014
CRAWFORD, Dylan

Posted: 11:05 am April 22, 2017

CRAWFORD, Dylan – The sudden death has occurred in Manchester, England, of 20 year old, Dylan Crawford, Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon. Much loved son of Austin and Andrina and cherished brother of Aleesha. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, uncles, aunts, extended family circle and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

Remains reposing at his home from 5 pm on Saturday April 22nd. Funeral leaving his home on Monday April 24th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Crawford family, c/o G. McCool & Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish, Ballybofey.

