CONAGHAN, Pat – Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital. Pat beloved husband of Maria & loving father of Catherine (Dublin), Caroline (Ballina) & Deirdre (Ballina).

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Bernard (Donegal), Michael (Dublin), sisters Mary (Galway), Patricia (Donegal), Angela (Donegal) & Susanna (Galway), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Gowan’s funeral home, Ballina on Tuesday evening from 6.30 pm until 8 pm. Funeral will arrive at St. Muredach`s Cathedral, Ballina on Wednesday morning for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Leigue Cemetery, Ballina.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Western Alzherimer`s Association.