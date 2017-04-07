Champions win with a bit to spare at Finn Park

SOCCER: SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

FINN HARPS 0 DUNDALK 2

Advertisement

GOALS either side of half-time from Dundalk striker David McMillan earned the visitors maximum points from their game against Harps at Finn Park tonight.

Coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Shamrock Rovers last time out, Ollie Horgan’s men knew that it wasn’t going to be easy against the Lilywhites and so it proved.

Next up is a local deby meting with Derry City at Maginn Park on Friday night next.

With the Candystripes also losing out tonight (3-0 away to Cork) it promises to be another tough game.

SEE MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS FOR FULL REPORT AND REACTION