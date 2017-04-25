Cash boost for Donegal’s festivals

FÁILTE Ireland has announced a €49,750 cash windfall for 20 of Donegal’s festivals.

The money was awarded as part of Fáilte Ireland’s 2017 Regional Festivals and Participative Events Programme. Confirming the grants earlier today, Minister of State for Tourism Patrick O’Donovan, said, “The funding announced today will allow Donegal to broaden its appeal to overseas visitors and can provide a boost to tourism activity in the locality which is good news for the local economy and employment.

“Festivals and events provide a great motivation for visitors to travel around Ireland and add another dimension to the tourist experience on the ground. They are the lifeblood of tourism and mobilise many visitors to choose to come to Ireland in the first instance.”

Fáilte Ireland provides grant funding to local festivals which apply to its Regional Festivals and Participative Events Programme. The programme is reviewed every year with a view to generating incremental visitor growth and revenue. The focus for festivals in 2017 is on growing tourism demand outside the peak season and to spread and grow tourism demand more evenly across the country.

CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly added, “Fáilte Ireland is very much committed to a greater spread of regional activity as well as supporting a longer tourism year. Festivals – which can take place anywhere and at any time of the year – are very much a part of this focus on greater regionality and seasonality.”

Set to benefit are”

A Taste of Donegal Food Festival €8,000

Great Lighthouses of Ireland Shine a Light on Summer €6,000

All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships 2017 €5,000

Mary From Dungloe International Festival €3,000

Cup of Tae €3,000

Oideas Gael – Ireland’s Language & Culture €2,500

Cranafest €2,000

Fleadh Cheoil Chill Chartha/Kilcar Fleadh €2,000

Ballyshannon Folk & Traditional Music Festival €2,000

MacGill Summer School & Arts Week €2,000

Johnny Doherty Music & Dancing Festival €2,000

Transatlantic Connections Conference 2017 €2,000

Ceol na Coille Summer School of Irish Traditional Music €2,000

Extreme North – Rocks N Rollin Ultra (June) / Shore 2 Summit Adventure race (April) €2,000

Lughnasa International Friel Festival €1,250

Feilte Úra na Carraige €1,000

Allingham Arts Festival €1,000

The Letterkenny Artisan Food Fair €1,000

Teach Solais Fhánada – 200 bliain €1,000

Dunfanaghy Bay Songwriters Festival €1,000