CANNING, Mary

Posted: 11:04 am April 14, 2017

CANNING, Mary (née Callaghan) – In Clydebank, Scotland. Wife of the late James and formerly of Loughdubh, Milford. Reposing at Duntinney, Portsalon from 11.00am on Saturday, 15th April. Funeral from there at 11.15 am on Sunday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Family time from 10.30 pm to 10.30 am.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Susan, Marjorie,Teresa and Eileen, sons Charles and James Paul, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

