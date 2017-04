CAMPBELL, Peadar – The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Peadar Campbell.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sons Pat, Peadar, Sean and Michael, daughters Freda, Siobhan, Bridgeen, Karina and Aine, brother Condy, grandchildren and family.

May he Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass at 11 am on Thursday in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.