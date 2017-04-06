CAMPBELL, Mary

CAMPBELL – The death has occurred of Mary Josephine “Josie” Campbell, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal Town suddenly in Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains reposing at her residence from 6 pm this evening until 10 pm & from 11am until 10 pm tomorrow (Friday) family time thereafter

Shuttle bus from Car park at Biddy’s from 6 pm until 10 pm both days of the wake

Remains leaving her residence on Saturday morning at 10:15 am for 11 am Mass in St. Agatha’s Church Clar with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery

House private on Saturday morning please