CAMPBELL, Mary

Posted: 11:32 am April 6, 2017

CAMPBELL – The death has occurred of Mary Josephine “Josie” Campbell, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal Town suddenly in Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains reposing at her residence from 6 pm this evening until 10 pm & from 11am until 10 pm tomorrow (Friday) family time thereafter

Shuttle bus from Car park at Biddy’s from 6 pm until 10 pm both days of the wake

Remains leaving her residence on Saturday morning at 10:15 am for 11 am Mass in St. Agatha’s Church Clar with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery

House private on Saturday morning please

