Businessman launches Irish Infant formula in China



Declan Gallagher, co-founder and shareholder of Lannov, an Irish manufactured infant formula, has just returned from Beijing after the successful launch of the company’s range at an exhibition in China’s capital on 25th March. Hosted by the Irish Embassy, Mr. Gallagher was welcomed with enthusiasm and excitement for the range of formulas.

Asked about the success and growing demand for the range, Mr. Gallagher put it down to the green grass and pure air of our island’s countryside

“All our cows are grass fed and roam free in the open Irish air. This ensures the highest quality milk is going into the production of Lannov and is the first step in getting the product right and one that parents can trust,” Mr Gallagher said.

Lannov’s cows live on average 300 days outside. By comparison dairy cows that produce organic milk are only required to spend 30% of their time out to pasture. The rest of the time they can be housed and fed mostly grain, which results in milk that is lower in naturally occurring nutrients than grass fed milk.

In 2008, thousands of babies fell ill in China from formula that was produced domestically. This was due to the use of melamine, a toxic chemical used to artificially increase protein levels in milk. As a result, the parenting population turned to foreign manufacturers and lost all confidence in domestic producers.

Lannov’s co-founder and shareholder, Declan Gallagher, is managing director of Gallagher’s Bakery, Ardara.