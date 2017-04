BURKE, Peter – The death has taken place in Brinley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Peter Burke, formerly Castlepark, Newtoncunningham. Reposing in the Oratory, All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham. Viewing yesterday, Friday evening, March 31st, from 6 pm to 8 pm with Rosary afterwards. Viewing again on Saturday morning, April 1st, from 10 am to 11 am followed by Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.