BROWNE, Rosemary – The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosemary Browne, 11 Ard Na Ri, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Monday 24 April at 10.15 am for 11 am Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.