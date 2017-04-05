BROWN, Monica – The death has taken place April 5th, 2017 at her home of Monica Browne (née Mc Fadden) 61 Altaghoney Road, Claudy and formerly of Newtowncunningham. Beloved wife of Sean, much loved mother of James, Margaret, Paul, Jonathan and Seodhna and dearly loved granny of Caoimhe, Aoibheann, Ethan, Blathnaid and Kianna. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (April 5th) from 7 pm. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (April 8th) at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick`s Church, Killenagh, Dunamanagh at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren and family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane