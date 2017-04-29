BOYLE, Maureen (née McCormack) – The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen, wife of the late Eugene Boyle, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, and former Secretary and Treasurer of Donegal County Board.

Deeply regretted by her brother Peter McCormack, sisters Katie Doherty, Patsy McGinty and Jane McGlynn, nieces and nephews and family circle. and pre-deceased by Seamus McColrmack, Teresa Gillespie, Dympna Walsh, Josephine de Ward, Margaret de Ward and Richard Hugh McCormack.

May She Rest in Peace

Her Remains will repose at her home from 5 pm today, Saturday. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9 pm. Family time from 10 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.