+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Bonner hits double as Harps see off Cockhill

Posted: 9:59 pm April 3, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Jonny Bonner

Jonny Bonner

Finn Harps 3-1 Cockhill Celtic

FINN Harps qualified for the second round of the EA Sports Cup after seeing off Cockhill Celtic in Ballybofey tonight.

Advertisement

Harps hit the front in 30th minute when Jonny Bonner converted a penalty after Peter Doherty had fouled Eddie Dsane.

The home side had chances to add another goal to their tally, but both Ethan Boyle and Simon McGlynn missed good chances.

Cockhill raised their game after the break and they equalised in the 72nd minute when Derek Doherty fired to the net.

However, they were only on level terms for four minutes before Bonner scored a super goal, and Houston added another as Ollie Horgan’s team ran out deserving winners.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 9:59 pm April 3, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Former Finn Harps manager honoured at Civic Reception

Patsy McGowan is synonymous with soccer in Donegal and has been involved with the ‘beautiful game’ since he was...

O’Connor nets late winner as Harps defeat Sligo

Ciaran O'Connor struck a 94th minute winner for Finn Harps as they saw off Sligo Rovers tonight at Finn...

Harps pick up first point of the season against Galway

Finn Harps 1-1 Galway United FINN Harps were fortunate to collect their first point of the season, after they...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland