Bonner hits double as Harps see off Cockhill

Finn Harps 3-1 Cockhill Celtic

FINN Harps qualified for the second round of the EA Sports Cup after seeing off Cockhill Celtic in Ballybofey tonight.

Harps hit the front in 30th minute when Jonny Bonner converted a penalty after Peter Doherty had fouled Eddie Dsane.

The home side had chances to add another goal to their tally, but both Ethan Boyle and Simon McGlynn missed good chances.

Cockhill raised their game after the break and they equalised in the 72nd minute when Derek Doherty fired to the net.

However, they were only on level terms for four minutes before Bonner scored a super goal, and Houston added another as Ollie Horgan’s team ran out deserving winners.



