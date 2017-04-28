BONNER, Denis – The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Denis Bonner (Ex National School Teacher) Grianan Park, Buncrana and formerly Meenbanad. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P., and dear father of Eunan, Columba, Mary, Patricia and Gerard; father-in-law to Pat, Gertie, Guda and Sean; grandfather of Ciaran, Shane, Ciara, Cormac, Rhea and Kirstin; brother of Dom and brother-in-law to Noreen.

Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Remains leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home this evening, Friday going to his residence from 7 pm to 10 pm and tomorrow, Saturday from 1 pm to 9 pm Funeral from there on Sunday at 12 noon going to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 12.30 Requiem Mass with burial afterwards to Cockhill Cemetery.