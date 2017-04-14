+353 (0)74912 1014
Body of man found dead in England due home next week

Posted: 4:48 pm April 14, 2017
By Harry Walsh
h.walsh@donegalnews.com
Dylan Crawford

Dylan Crawford

THE body of the young Donegal man who was found dead in Manchester earlier this week is expected to return home next Friday.
Dylan Crawford (20) from Killygordon was found dead in the ealy hours of Wednesday. Two people have been arrested in connection with his death.
Greater Manchester Police said that shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday 12 April, it was reported to police by staff at Manchester Royal Infirmary that a man – who has now been formally identified as 20-year Dylan Crawford – had been found unconscious on Spear Street that morning and sadly died.
He is the son of Austin and Andrina (nee Bonner) Crawford of Dromore, Killygordon. He has one younger sister Aleesha.
Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Our Dylan was a loving, kind and a very trustworthy individual. He saw the good in everyone and that was his downfall.
“He loved to travel and would give the world to anyone. He was the heart of our family and words can’t describe how devastated we are.
“Our home will never be the same without him. We love you son, brother, cousin and friend. May you rest in peace darling.”
A Home Office post-mortem took place on Wednesday which was inconclusive and an investigation is underway to establish the cause of death, said police.
Officers investigating the death have now arrested two men on suspicion of theft and supplying prohibited drugs.

