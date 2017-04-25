Adult auditions for ‘Oliver’ in Castlefin

ADULT auditions for the upcoming production classic musical ‘Oliver’ will be held in the CPI Centre, Castlefin this Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 pm.

Children’s auditions for chorus and orphans and, of course, Oliver, will take place on Thursday, May 4, at the same venue.

Directed by Zara Holmes and Edward Flanagan, with Music by Ryan Quinn, this is an exciting project and open to all people and children, and a great opportunity to be involved in a fantastic musical this autumn.

The world-famous musical will be performed in the CPI Centre over three nights from September 28th to 30th.

All are welcome to the auditions.

For further information, please email zara.holmes@mail.com for audition prep or log on to the Zara Holmes School of Drama Facebook page.

