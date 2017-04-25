+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeEntertainment

Adult auditions for ‘Oliver’ in Castlefin

Posted: 12:14 pm April 25, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Oliver poster

ADULT auditions for the upcoming production classic musical ‘Oliver’ will be held in the CPI Centre, Castlefin this Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 pm.

Children’s auditions for chorus and orphans and, of course, Oliver, will take place on Thursday, May 4, at the same venue.

Directed by Zara Holmes and Edward Flanagan, with Music by Ryan Quinn, this is an exciting project and open to all people and children, and a great opportunity to be involved in a fantastic musical this autumn.

Advertisement

The world-famous musical will be performed in the CPI Centre over three nights from September 28th to 30th.

All are welcome to the auditions.

For further information, please email zara.holmes@mail.com for audition prep or log on to the Zara Holmes School of Drama Facebook page.

Posted: 12:14 pm April 25, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Gardai renew appeal for information on Castlefin murder

"Gardaí believe that there are still people who have information which may assist with the investigation."

Matthew (10) must eat chocolate and drink cola – doctor

A young Donegal schoolboy has been ‘ordered’ to drink coke and eat chocolate, much to the envy of his...

The story of Unifi put to words and music for EAF

FOR over thirty years, UNIFI in Letterkenny was the town’s major employer. At its height the huge Kiltoy site...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland