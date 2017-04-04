GORDON, Dorothy, Main St. Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sunday April 2nd 2017, peacefully in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Co. Donegal.

Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving family, her brother, sister, nephews, nieces, friends, neighbours and all at Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home. Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew her especially her family and the community in Bundoran.

“May her Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace”

Advertisement

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patient’s Comfort Fund, Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home c/o Conlan & Breslin Funerals.

House Private Please