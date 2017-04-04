The 4 of Us tune up for Live on the Lawn in Rathmullan

THE gardens at Rathmullan House will play host to the first ‘Live on the Lawn’ (LOTL) event of 2017 on May 14 and headlining will be the mighty ‘4 of Us’.

With hits on such as ‘Mary’ and ‘She Hits Me’ on their CV, the 4 of Us remain one of Ireland’s best live acts. Comprising of brothers Declan and Brendan Murphy, the band has been entertaining audiences for decades and have lost none of the edge that has won them fans all over the world.

Also appearing at Live on the Lawn will be local group For Foresters who have been building a strong reputation and had a recent appearance on Today FM. Without Willow complete the line-up, fresh from opening for Mick Flannery.

This will be the only Donegal show for the 4 of US who are currently on tour to promote their new album ‘Sugar Island’.

As well as the live music, activities around food, nature and water will be taking place in the village and grounds of Rathmullan House. Tickets cost €25 per person or for family tickets contact patrick@rathmullanhouse.com.

Speaking of the event, Patrick Keeney from Rathmullan House: “Our last LOTL was a huge success and brought the house and village to life. With this event taking place on Sunday afternoon, we hope people will make a day of it in Rathmullan and relax in our garden with wonderful music and our famous festival food.”

Tickets are already selling fast so contact Rathmullan House directly to purchase on 074 91 58188 or online at angrianan.com.