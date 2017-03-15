Woman murdered in India believed to be from Donegal

Speculation is mounting that a young woman murdered in India was from Buncrana.

It has been reported that a woman, aged in her 20s, was found dead in India yesterday.

It’s understood the body of the woman was found at an isolated open space at Adnem, Devbaug, Canacona, yesterday morning.

Advertisement

It’s understood a number of people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The young woman’s family have been informed of her death.

The identity of the young woman has not yet been released.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Latest on murder in India "The Irish Embassy is liasing closely with the British authorities and an Irish consular official is travelling from New...

Andrew Allen murder investigation appeal Andrew Allen was shot dead in front of his partner on Friday, February 9, 2012, at his Buncrana...