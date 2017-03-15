+353 (0)74912 1014
Woman murdered in India believed to be from Donegal

Posted: 9:17 am March 15, 2017
Speculation is mounting that a young woman murdered in India was from Buncrana.

It has been reported that a woman, aged in her 20s, was found dead in India yesterday.

It’s understood the body of the woman was found at an isolated open space at Adnem, Devbaug, Canacona, yesterday morning.

It’s understood a number of people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The young woman’s family have been informed of her death.

The identity of the young woman has not yet been released.

 

Goa, India

Goa, India, where it’s udnerstood the murdered young woman had been staying.

 

 

