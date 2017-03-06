WILSON, Anne Margaret – The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anne Margaret Wilson, Lettergull, St Johnston. Remains are reposing at her residence from 5pm today, Sunday 5 March. Funeral from there on Tuesday 7 March at 2pm for service at Ballylennon Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the family plot. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.