+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

WILSON, Anne Margaret

Posted: 2:33 pm March 6, 2017

WILSON, Anne Margaret – The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anne Margaret Wilson, Lettergull, St Johnston. Remains are reposing at her residence from 5pm today, Sunday 5 March. Funeral from there on Tuesday 7 March at 2pm for service at Ballylennon Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the family plot. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland