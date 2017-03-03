Weather warnings in place for Donegal

TWO STATUS yellow weather warnings have been issued for heaving rainfall and the possibility of snow on higher ground in Donegal.

The warning was issued by Met Eireann this morning and remains in place noon on Saturday.

The national meteorological agency have warned there could be further falls of heavy rain today, tonight and into Saturday, turning to wet snow in parts temporarily.

They have said there could be another 30 to 40mm of rainfall, with greater totals on some higher ground.

This alert follows one issued on Thursday which forecast cold and very unsettled weather which will continue right over the weekend.

There will be periods of heavy rain, with some severe downpours at times, especially in northwestern counties with spot flooding. There will be some falls of sleet and snow at times there also, said Met Eireann.