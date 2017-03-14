Warehouse Bar + Kitchen weekly offers and promotions

Monday

Industry Night

Aimed at those people who work hard at the weekends and who work unsociable hours, including bar staff, hotel staff, taxi men, nurses and guards. Why not come in and unwind with us at Warehouse where we will offer you 20% off all food and drink from 5pm. There will also be a quiz with a difference in the Loading Dock while a live band perform every Monday from 10pm.

Tuesday

Burger Night

Spice up your Tuesday night with great gourmet burgers, food and drinks. Starting from 5pm, guests to Warehouse can order from a separate gourmet burger menu in addition to the regular dinner menu.

Buy a gourmet burger served with house fries and a refreshing pint for only €12. We also serve lamb burgers and vegetarian burgers and do all we can to ensure there is something on the menu to suit everyone

Wednesday

Student Night

Calling all students on a Wednesday, anyone with a Warehouse wristband will receive 20% off their food bill between 9pm -10pm! DJs PK and Brian will kickstart the night with all the best in chart and dance music. Take part in fun games and receive a free shot. Selected drinks on the night start from just €4 for cocktails. Music until 2.30am.

Thursday

Bottomless Prosecco Night/ 5 o’cocktails.

Guests can enjoy a starter, main course and unlimited Prosecco for €25 from 5pm to 8pm. Starters include potato skins with zesty chicken, a trio of mini burgers, soup of the day and buttermilk chicken strips. Main course dishes include a choice of burgers and sandwiches, garlic and lime prawn linguini, sizzling fajita peppers and more. A live band will be on stage from 10pm. Also enjoy any cocktail on the menu for ony €5 from 5pm to 8pm.

Friday & Saturday

Warehouse weekends

Live music from 10pm followed by a DJ until late.

Sunday Lunch

From 12pm to 5pm every Sunday, guests can indulge in a roast lunch menu: short beef of rib, stuffed supreme of chicken, slow braised lamb shank, turkey and ham, grilled Irish salmon and more. Dessert includes dishes such as apple and rhubarb crumble and vanilla cheesecake.

OFFER OF THE MONTH: Two kids eat free when two adults are paying!

Six Nations

Burger and a pint of McGettigan’s lager €10 during all games

International Women’s Day 8th March

Special edition Prosecco Night for ladies in association with Gin Mare and the Breast Centre North West. €5 from every meal will go to the Breast Centre. Prizes for best dressed lady. Two courses and UNLIMITED PINK PROSECCO for €25, special pink gin cocktails for €5.

Cheltenham

14th-17th March

Be a winner with Warehouse as with every losing betting slip, you can redeem for a pint of McGettigan’s lager for only €3.50. Offer begins after the start of the first race of the day and ends after the last race of the day. Excluding St Patrick’s Day.

St Patricks Eve

16th March

Prosecco Night and €5 cocktails will go on as normal, between 5pm and 8pm, call (074)9122066 to book a table. Live music from 9pm by Stringfellas followed by DJ Brian McDaid until late. The perfect starter to your St Patrick’s Day.

St Patricks Day

17th March

Warehouse will be open for breakfast from 10.30am for those who want to get a head start on the day. Full bar from 10.30am. McGettigan’s Hotel next door will offer perfect viewing for the parade which kicks off at 3pm. Live traditional music in Warehouse and local Irish dancers from 4pm-6pm followed by DJs playing the best party music in town.

