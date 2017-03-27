+353 (0)74912 1014
All wards at LUH have reopened for visiting

Posted: 2:43 pm March 27, 2017
All wards at Letterkenny University Hospital are open for normal visiting, senior management have confirmed.

Three wards had been closed last week due to the effects of the Norovirus.

However, those visiting family in LUH are asked to be vigilant with hand hygiene when attending the hospital and to follow the standard visiting guidelines.

A spokesperson said: “Children should not visit if at all possible.

“As the Norovirus is prevalent in the community, anyone experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea should not visit the hospital.

“Hospital management would like to thank the public for their co-operation.”

 

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital

