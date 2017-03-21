+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Visiting restrictions at LUH due to vomiting bug

Posted: 2:19 pm March 21, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital

VISITING restrictions are still in place throughout Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) today in an effort to contain and eradicate the Norovirus, ‘winter vomiting’ bug.

Maximum infection control precautions are in place.

Advertisement

While the Norovirus seems to be resolving in the three wards already affected, new patients are presenting to the hospital over the past 24 hours with vomiting & diarrhoea.

While not formally confirmed, they are being treated as suspicious of NV and are being treated accordingly.

“Again, hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting and also to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital as we are aware the Norovirus in prevalent in the community at this time.”

Posted: 2:19 pm March 21, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Call for cross-border cooperation to ease LUH crisis

Nursing staff are gravely concerned for the safety of their patients and feel no one is listening to their...

LUH praised for its reduced parking fees

The Irish Cancer Society says that the HSE needs to issue guidelines to hospitals so that all people undergoing...

Minister prepares to visit a hospital in crisis

“This Health Minister and previous Ministers of Health since 2010 have allowed services within Letterkenny University Hospital to hit...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland