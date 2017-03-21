Visiting restrictions at LUH due to vomiting bug

VISITING restrictions are still in place throughout Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) today in an effort to contain and eradicate the Norovirus, ‘winter vomiting’ bug.

Maximum infection control precautions are in place.

While the Norovirus seems to be resolving in the three wards already affected, new patients are presenting to the hospital over the past 24 hours with vomiting & diarrhoea.

While not formally confirmed, they are being treated as suspicious of NV and are being treated accordingly.

“Again, hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting and also to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital as we are aware the Norovirus in prevalent in the community at this time.”

