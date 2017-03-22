+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Visiting at LUH still prohibited

Posted: 12:57 pm March 22, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

All visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital is still prohibited, except for arrangements in ICU and Maternity, where next of kin should ring the hospital in advance, hospital officials have said.

A spokesperson for Letterkenny University Hospital said: “Maximum infection control precautions are in place.

“Again, hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting and also to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital.”

Advertisement

 

Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital

 

 

Posted: 12:57 pm March 22, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Vomitting bug cancels visits to LUH

Those with relatives in Letterkenny University Hospital are asked to ring the ward they are in directly before visiting....

Second breast surgeon to be appointed to LUH?

TWO Donegal cancer groups said they were ‘cautiously optimistic’ that a second breast surgeon would be appointed to Letterkenny...

Sixteen consultant posts vacant at Letterkenny Hospital

Temporary locum arrangements are currently in place for one in three permanent consultant posts in Letterkenny.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland