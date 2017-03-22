Visiting at LUH still prohibited

All visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital is still prohibited, except for arrangements in ICU and Maternity, where next of kin should ring the hospital in advance, hospital officials have said.

A spokesperson for Letterkenny University Hospital said: “Maximum infection control precautions are in place.

“Again, hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting and also to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital.”

Advertisement

Vomitting bug cancels visits to LUH Those with relatives in Letterkenny University Hospital are asked to ring the ward they are in directly before visiting....

Second breast surgeon to be appointed to LUH? TWO Donegal cancer groups said they were ‘cautiously optimistic’ that a second breast surgeon would be appointed to Letterkenny...