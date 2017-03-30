TRAGIC DANIELLE LAID TO REST

MOURNERS have heard how murdered Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin was a “beautiful daughter, a loyal friend and a free spirit”.

Hundreds of people gathered at Cockhill Church for the 28-year-old’s funeral, just over two weeks after her body was found in the Indian region of Goa.

Fr Francis Bradley told those gathered that while she was a Buncrana woman at heart, Danielle had built up a huge circle of international friends through the travelling she so loved.

Advertisement

Describing her as a “the little girl who became the lovely woman” Fr Bradley told the packed church, “We try to get our heads around her loss.

The Buncrana Parish Priest said that while she was an intensely private person, Danielle had also made a huge impression on people’s lives.

“She was disarmingly kind and forgiving and her warm nature and open heart drew people into her ever-widening, extensive and international circle of friends,” he said.

A 24-year-old man, whose name has been reported as Vikat Bhagat, appeared in court two weeks ago charged with murder. He will also face rape charges.

SEE TOMORROW’S DONEGAL NEWS FOR FULL COVERAGE.

Advertisement