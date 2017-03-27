TAYLOR, Margaret – The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Mrs Margaret Georgina (Ina) Taylor, Tamnacrum, Castlefin.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy, today, Monday 27 March, at 7 pm and afterwards privately to her residence. House private at the request of the deceased. Funeral Service at Donaghmore Parish Church on Tuesday, 28 March, at 2 pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Brindley Manor Nursing Home care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.