+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

TAYLOR, Margaret

Posted: 1:34 pm March 27, 2017

TAYLOR, Margaret – The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Mrs Margaret Georgina (Ina) Taylor, Tamnacrum, Castlefin.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy, today, Monday 27 March, at 7 pm and afterwards privately to her residence. House private at the request of the deceased. Funeral Service at Donaghmore Parish Church on Tuesday, 28 March, at 2 pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Brindley Manor Nursing Home care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland