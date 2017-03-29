+353 (0)74912 1014
St. Columba’s College students scoop top student award

Posted: 10:55 am March 29, 2017
Students from Colourbox, St. Columba’s, Stranorlar receive their overall prize from Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise in Donegal. Included in the photo are councillor John Ryan and John McNamara from Sendmode who were among the judges on the day.

Creative students from St. Columba’s College in Stranorlar scooped the overall title at the recent finals of the Donegal Student Enterprise Programme when 24 teams from nine schools around the county competed.
The contest is part of a national programme for secondary level school students with the ambition of encouraging a culture of entrepreneurship and allowing students to understand the potential of being self employed as a career choice while educating them on the principles of business.
In Donegal the programme started in September with an idea generation workshop delivered in three locations across the county.
Students in the participating schools progressed to develop a business idea and began trading ahead of the county final in the Silver Tassie at the start of the month.
In total 83 students representing 24 different teams from 9 different schools across the county took part in the programme.
Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michal Tunney praised the students for the standard of their entries and explained that the casting vote in the judging panel was required to determine some of the winners.
“The Local Enteprise Office is geared towards promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship in Donegal and it is tremendous to see the enthusiasm and dedication the participating teams have demonstrated.”
He added that the junior cycle competition entrants this year were deserving of special mention for the magnificent standard of their entries.
Following a stringent judging process the following awards were presented.
Winner Senior Category – Colour Box – St.Columbas College Stranorlar
Runner Up Senior Category – Kellie McClafferty, Royal & Prior Raphoe.
Winner Junior Category – Bow-Tie-Ful, Carndonagh Community School
Runner Up Junior Category – Calum’s Crafts – Deele College, Raphoe
Best Display – Soda Scents – Loreto Convent, Letterkenny.
The winners of each category will now go onto the National Final in Dublin to represent Donegal.

Students from Loreto School in Milford showcase their business at the recent finals of the Donegal Student Enterprise Programme.

Students from Loreto Convent in Letterkenny who participated in the 2017 Student Enterprise Programme, pictured at the finals in the Silver Tassie.

