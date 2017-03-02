SMITH, Archie – The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Archie Smith, 74 Foxhills, Letterkenny and formerly of Scotland, beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Duffy, Bunbeg, Gweedore). His remains are reposing at his late residence for waking this evening and tomorrow. House strictly private on Friday and on the morning of the funeral. Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.30 to St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.