SFPA Host Information Event for the Fishing Industry

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA), the independent regulator for the sea-fishing and seafood sectors, is hosting a special Fishing Industry Information Breakfast for fishermen, processors and shellfish producers based in the north west on Wednesday 29th March 2017 as part of a series of information events being held around the country. Inspection requirements, landing obligations and technical measures are among the many topics that will be covered at the event, which is free to attend.

The SFPA will be joined by representatives from a wide range of organisations including: the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine; Air Corps; BIM; FSAI; Marine Institute; Naval Service; Inland Fisheries Ireland; the National Parks & Wildlife Service; WRC; Loughs Agency; Revenue and Customs amongst others. They will provide information and help with queries on the latest developments and regulations as well as day to day matters relating to the industry including quota management, food safety and trade.

The SFPA Information Breakfast is taking place on Wednesday 29th March 2017 from 8am to 12pm at The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal. Places are limited and anyone interested in attending is asked to register by emailing events@sfpa.ie by Friday 24th March 2017.

Susan Steele, Chair, SFPA said: “The SFPA is committed to playing our part in ensuring the Irish fishing industry has a strong future. Advances in technology and production as well as new EU regulations are leading to significant changes in fishing industry practice in Ireland. These events are a one-stop opportunity for fishermen, processors and producers to learn more about these changes and have their queries on these or other important issues relating to the industry answered personally by experts from the relevant organisations.”