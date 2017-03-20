ROBINSON, Ida – Main Street Dunfanaghy. The death has taken place at her residence of Ida Robinson, Main Street Dunfanaghy, wife of the late Bert Robinson. Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head road, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday 21st March at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in Clondahorky cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Holy Trinity Church restoration fund, care of any family member.