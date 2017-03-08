QUINN, Sean – The death has taken place March 7th 2017 at his home of Sean Quinn – The Roughan, Lifford

and formerly of Ballyduff Terrace, Lifford. Beloved father of James and much loved and brother of Margaret, Joe, Roisin, Susan, Mary, Manus, Ann and Nuala.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (March 9th) at 12.20 pm for Requiem in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 1 pm, interment afterwards in St. Patrick`s Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Advertisement

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Alzheimer`s Society Ireland.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE.