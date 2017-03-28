Protest at Raphoe Livestock Mart over bank closure

A demonstration is to take place on Thursday at Raphoe Livestock Mart in protest against the announced closure of Ulster Bank branches in the town and in Ardara.

The protest begins at 10am.

Speaking ahead of the event, a spokesperson said: “Come out and support this to show that our communities are totally opposed to the proposed closures.”

Large crowds yesterday attended public meetings in Raphoe and Ardara. People from the local community, business and education representatives, as well as local politicians and councillors turned out in force to vent their anger over the potential closures.

