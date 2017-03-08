PRENDERGAST, Very Rev. Fr. Pat – The death has occurred in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Very Reverend Fr. Pat Prendergast, Parish Priest of Inishkeel Parish, Glenties. His remains will repose at his sister-in-law’s residence at Carolina House, Loughnagin, Letterkenny from 10 pm tonight, Tuesday. Removal from their on Wednesday evening at 4-45pm going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties to arrive at approx 6 pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2 pm. Followed by Interment in the local cemetery, Glenties.