+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

PRENDERGAST, Very Rev. Fr. Pat

Posted: 1:23 pm March 8, 2017

PRENDERGAST, Very Rev. Fr. Pat – The death has occurred in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Very Reverend Fr. Pat Prendergast, Parish Priest of Inishkeel Parish, Glenties. His remains will repose at his sister-in-law’s residence at Carolina House, Loughnagin, Letterkenny from 10 pm tonight, Tuesday. Removal from their on Wednesday evening at 4-45pm going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties to arrive at approx 6 pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2 pm. Followed by Interment in the local cemetery, Glenties.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland