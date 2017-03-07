+353 (0)74912 1014
Only one Donegal name on latest tax defaulters list

Posted: 3:26 pm March 7, 2017
Revenue logo

ONLY one Donegal person, a skipper from the south of the county, has appeared on the Revenue Commissioners latest list of tax defaulters, which was published this week.

According to the latest list published in today’s edition of Iris Oifigiúil, Donal Murphy, of Hawthorn Heights, Dunkineely, agreed a settlement of €328,587 for undeclaration of tax following a revenue audit.

His initial bill was €109,254, before interest of €110,079m and penalties of €109,254 were added.

In the three-month period to December 31, 2016, 76 taxpayers nationally made settlements totalling €11.06m.

