Only one Donegal name on latest tax defaulters list

ONLY one Donegal person, a skipper from the south of the county, has appeared on the Revenue Commissioners latest list of tax defaulters, which was published this week.
According to the latest list published in today’s edition of Iris Oifigiúil, Donal Murphy, of Hawthorn Heights, Dunkineely, agreed a settlement of €328,587 for undeclaration of tax following a revenue audit.
His initial bill was €109,254, before interest of €110,079m and penalties of €109,254 were added.
In the three-month period to December 31, 2016, 76 taxpayers nationally made settlements totalling €11.06m.
AN up-and-coming Letterkenny band is in with a chance or landing a recording deal at the final of next...
DONEGAL was a hurling stronghold long before a Gaelic football was bounced or kicked in anger, it has again...
The decision to introduce Paraic Duffy's 'Super 8' proposal has been heavily criticised on social media this week, and...