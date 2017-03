O’KANE, Maurice – The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny of Maurice O’Kane, 1 Ludden, Buncrana & formerly of Melmore Gardens, Derry & Mullingar. Remains reposing at his residence, Funeral from there at 9.30 am on Monday going to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the City cemetery Derry. Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice Letterkenny.