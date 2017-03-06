O’DONNELL, John – Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of Sarah and much loved father of Annette, cherished brother of Rose, Anne, Jimmy and Willie, dearly loved grandfather of James, Patrick and Daniel, devoted father-in-law of Patrick. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, extended family circle and former colleagues at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Monday, 6th March, from 6pm until rosary at 9pm. Funeral leaving the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 7th, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.